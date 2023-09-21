Cape Charles Public Beach closures expected to come sooner

Due to faster than anticipated progress by the dredging contractor on King’s Creek, the closures of Cape Charles Beach are expected to take place sooner rather than later.

According to an email from Cape Charles Happenings, the Kings Creek Dredging project contractor (Michels Construction), is moving faster than originally anticipated. As a result, they need to begin equipment mobilization on the beach immediately. Therefore, Public Works began securing the north section of the project area Tuesday, September 19th.

This initial area of closure will include all areas north of the Madison Avenue entrance. For safety reasons, only authorized personnel will be permitted within the work zones. Note that as the project proceeds, the closed area will continue to grow and move south.

“We apologize for the short notice of this change,” the email read. “We will work with the contractor to ensure they do a better job of providing the Town with proper notice as the project progresses.”

The town will provide additional notices as the project area expands.

Residents and visitors are free to continue normal use of all beach areas that remain open.