According to an article on the Cape Charles Happenings website, Mr. John F. Hozey, III of Wallops Island, Virginia, has been appointed as Town Manager for the Town of Cape Charles, effective March 9, 2020.

Mr. Hozey has over twenty-one years of experience working in local, state and federal government, having previously served as the deputy chief of staff for Alaska Governor Bill Walker, city manager of the city of Valdez, Alaska, administrative director for Senator Ted Stevens of Alaska, and assistant borough manager of Ketchikan Gateway Borough. Mr. Hozey earned his Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Engineering from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida before joining the United States Air Force and serving eleven years in combat search and rescue as a rescue pilot and senior rescue controller, Pentagon program manager and flight commander in Okinawa, Japan, the District of Columbia and Alaska. While in the Air Force, Mr. Hozey obtained his Master’s in Public Administration from Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

Mr. Hozey is married to Rhonda, has two grown sons, Jack and James, and an Irish Setter named Chase and is interested in camping, hiking, history and science. Mr. Hozey currently lives on Wallops Island in a home that has been in his family for three generations but plans to relocate to Cape Charles.

Mr. Hozey states that, “My wife and I are very excited about joining the community of Cape Charles. I’ve been coming to the Eastern Shore my whole life and am so looking forward to now calling Cape Charles home.”

