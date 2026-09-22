Cape Charles murder suspect also indicted on gang-related charges

By Linda Cicoira

More indictments were brought by a Northampton Grand Jury earlier this month, with two of the documents accusing a Cape Charles man, already suspected of murder, of recruiting for a street gang and of participating in a criminal act alleged to be gang-related.

The accused is 21-year-old Levontay Jumarion Johnson, of Seaside Road. Johnson was shot in the chest during what appeared to be a drug deal gone wrong in January 2025. He recovered from his injuries. The murder victim was 22-year-old Vantrell Ce’quez Williams, of Harwood Street in Richmond, who died from a gunshot wound to the head.

It was already reported that Johnson was indicted on counts of premeditated murder in the commission of a robbery, conspiracy to commit premeditated murder in a robbery, robbery, use of a firearm in a murder, shoot another during a felony, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and use of a firearm while attempting to sell the drug.

The gang charge of recruiting members is a misdemeanor. Participating in an alleged criminal act that was gang-related is a felony.

Previously indicted in the case was 23-year-old Zahkye LeeJuan Gresham, of Bluebird Road in Cape Charles. He also has an address in Colonial Beach. Indictments allege he committed first-degree murder, conspiring to murder in the commission of a robbery, robbery, selling cocaine, use of a gun while distributing the drug, and displaying a gun in a threatening manner while committing or attempting to commit murder. Gang-related crimes have not been brought against him.

According to court records, on January 9, 2025, Williams met with Johnson and Gresham at the intersection of Pauline Street and Seaside Road in Northampton. Two women waited in Williams’ car when he got out, and sat in the other car with the other two men. The women heard gunshots and then saw Williams slump over in a back seat.

Authorities found “a digital scale, a plastic bag containing white powder chunks, and 32 additional bags of white powder chunks” in that car. The materials were later determined to be cocaine.

Indictments were also made public in the case of 51-year-old Sean Michael Dixon, of Cape Charles. He is accused of being a state employee and misusing public assets exceeding $1,000 in 12 months, and defrauding an innkeeper in September 2025.

Court records also disclose that 29-year-old Javonte A. Washington, of Westfield Avenue in Exmore, will not be prosecuted for counts of possession of a portion of an oxycodone pill and for possessing a gun while in possession of the drug. The charges were initially alleged to have occurred on Jan. 30, 2026.