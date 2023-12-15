Cape Charles man pleads guilty to meth distribution

By Linda Cicoira

A Cape Charles man pleaded guilty Monday in Northampton Circuit Court to two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Sentencing was deferred until February for 24-year-old Douglas Michael Moore.

In a plea-bargaining agreement, a third count was not prosecuted in exchange for the pleas. Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton said, “no illegal substance” was found in the third case anyway.

A confidential informant was sent to buy drugs from Moore by the Eastern Shore Drug Task Force. The informant purchased a total of $675 worth of meth from Moore on Jan. 13 and 27, 2023.

Moore was allowed to remain free on bond until sentencing. He is needed at home to care for his two children until other arrangements are made.