Cape Charles man pleads guilty to meth distribution

December 15, 2023
 |
Daily News Headlines
Northampton County Circuit Court

By Linda Cicoira

   A Cape Charles man pleaded guilty Monday in Northampton Circuit Court to two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

   Sentencing was deferred until February for 24-year-old Douglas Michael Moore.

   In a plea-bargaining agreement, a third count was not prosecuted in exchange for the pleas. Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton said, “no illegal substance” was found in the third case anyway.

   A confidential informant was sent to buy drugs from Moore by the Eastern Shore Drug Task Force. The informant purchased a total of $675 worth of meth from Moore on Jan. 13 and 27, 2023.

     Moore was allowed to remain free on bond until sentencing. He is needed at home to care for his two children until other arrangements are made.

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

December 15, 2023, 5:38 am
Clear sky
WSW
Clear sky
27°F
4 mph
Apparent: 23°F
Pressure: 1035 mb
Humidity: 93%
Winds: 4 mph WSW
Windgusts: 13 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 7:10 am
Sunset: 4:45 pm
© 2023 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Pep Up

Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber