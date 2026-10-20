Cape Charles man pleads guilty to failing to register as sex offender

By Linda Cicoira

An 80-year-old Cape Charles man pleaded guilty Monday in Northampton Circuit Court to one of five counts of failing to register as a sex offender.

In a plea agreement, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Vincent deLalla say he wouldn’t prosecute the other four charges against John William Poole Jr., of Cheapside Road. The defendant was convicted of aggravated sexual battery of a minor, which is considered a violent sex offense, in Fairfax Circuit Court in 1989, when he was 43. Tier III offenders are subject to lifelong registration on the Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry. They must verify their information and status quarterly with the state police.

Judge Lynwood Lewis accepted the agreement and sentenced the defendant to two years in prison with all but time served suspended. Poole will be on post-release supervision for two years. He must wear a GPS monitor for the same period. He has been held in the Eastern Shore Regional Jail since February.

Poole said he takes 11 pills a day and gets confused, but he understood what was going on during the proceeding. He could have received the maximum punishment of five years in prison and a $2,500 fine.

Defense lawyer Patrick Bales said his client “was removed from his living situation and can’t go back. He is having a hard time finding a place to live.”

In another case, 37-year-old Victoria Noel Branch, of Trower Lane in Cape Charles, pleaded guilty to embezzling apparel and electronics valued at more than $1,000 from Family Dollar Store in Exmore, where she worked in 2025. Branch was given a five-year suspended sentence. The defendant was ordered to pay more than $1,100 in restitution and court costs by Dec. 31, 2027. Branch will be on a year of supervised probation and five years of good behavior.

Fifty-one-year-old John N. Yokum III, of Cheyenne Circle in Virginia Beach, was initially indicted on a felony count of possessing a vehicle with an altered identification number on Dec. 23. Evidence showed the vehicle was painted, and some of the numbers were sprayed and were unreadable until he cleaned them. Yokum pleaded guilty to misdemeanor failing to tell the DMV that the number was covered with paint, operating a vehicle without insurance, and driving without a license.

He was fined $350 and was given a 90-day suspended sentence after spending half a day in jail. He also had to get his truck out of the compound.