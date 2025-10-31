Cape Charles man gets prison term for ballfield fight

By Linda Cicoira

A Cape Charles resident was sentenced to a year of active time in prison on Wednesday in Northampton Circuit Court for beating a Machipongo man with a baseball bat and breaking his $300 sunglasses during a Little League game at the ballpark in Nassawadox last April.

Forty-six-year-old Mark Callison Bundy Jr., of Old Cape Charles Road, was given a five-year term for maliciously wounding Jake Mapp, of Church Neck Road. Judge Leslie L. Lilley suspended four years of the sentence. Bundy will be on supervised probation for five years. The defendant was ordered to make restitution for the sunglasses and was fined $500 for a misdemeanor count of using abusive language to another.

According to the court file, Bundy hit Mapp in the head and leg with a bat. The incident occurred at 5:45 p.m., April 3.

Evidence included Bundy’s confession and a video of the incident. Bundy told authorities that he was at the scene coaching for his daughter’s team. The defendant pleaded guilty to the charges at a trial held on Aug. 11.