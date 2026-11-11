Cape Charles man fifth indicted in 2024 Bayview drive by shooting

By Linda Cicoira

A fifth man was indicted Monday by a Northampton Grand Jury in connection with a 2024 drive-by shooting that sent neighbors scrambling for cover as they socialized at a barbecue one evening at a residential complex on Blue Bird Road in the Bayview area of Cheriton.

Twenty-seven-year-old Frederick Demond Williams Jr., of West Drive in Cape Charles, was allegedly driving a second car from which gunfire was fired into the area on June 14, 2024. According to court records, police stopped the vehicle shortly after the incident, but Williams fled and was not found again until September 2026. In his car, police found a loaded, recently fired handgun.

U.S. Marshals arrested Williams on Sept. 2 at Lake Village Deep Creek in Chesapeake. He was indicted on felony counts of maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle and shooting a firearm from a vehicle so as to create the risk of injury or death to another person. He was also charged with misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm and misdemeanor shooting a weapon across a street.

One young woman, a resident at the complex who had just graduated from high school the previous night, was struck by gunfire and had to undergo a procedure to remove shrapnel from her foot. Investigators found about 30 shell casings in the area.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton said Nykeem Ijour Bailey, of Walnut Lane in Birdsnest, was the ringleader. He was sentenced to seven years and nine months of active time in prison for his crimes. Bailey “was looking to get retribution on someone who shot up his mother’s vehicle,” the prosecutor said.

Nicholas (Nick) Edward Petrillo, of Belle Haven, was sentenced to a total of 21 years in prison, with all but a year suspended, for shooting from a vehicle, shooting at an occupied vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm, and maliciously shooting at an occupied dwelling.

John “J Murdah” Davis Barbour, of Redwood Road, received suspended terms for his role in the drive-by. In a deal, Barbour pleaded guilty to felony maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle and misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm. He will be on supervised probation for three years. He was given a suspended 10-year term for the shooting charge and a suspended 12-month term for the firearm offense.

A Norfolk boy with ties to the Eastern Shore was acquitted. Barbour’s testimony was the only thing that tied the teenager to the offenses. Barbour testified that Petrillo called him that night and urged him to go to a party. Barbour agreed. He said when Petrillo came to pick him up, Bailey and the minor were with him. He said he had met Bailey before and didn’t know the other person was underage. The four went to the New Roads area of Exmore, where they posed for photos of themselves with their guns.

Barbour said they devised a plan to do a “slide,” which is another name for a drive-by shooting.