Cape Charles Main Street seeking new Board members

Cape Charles residents looking to take a more active role in their community will soon have an opportunity to step into leadership and volunteer positions with Cape Charles Main Street.

The nonprofit organization has announced upcoming openings for both board members and committee volunteers, with immediate needs for a Director of Promotions and a Chair of Promotions. All roles are volunteer-based and focused on supporting local projects, events, and the continued growth of the town’s downtown district.

Cape Charles Main Street operates as a 501(c)(3) organization and is part of Main Street America, a national initiative administered in Virginia through the Department of Housing and Community Development. The group follows the program’s “Four Point Approach” to revitalization, which includes economic vitality, design, promotion, and organization.

Executive Director Karen Zamorski says the promotion roles are key to shaping how the town’s commercial district is perceived, helping position downtown Cape Charles as a hub for business activity and community life. Efforts include highlighting the town’s culture, history, and unique character, while encouraging residents and visitors to shop, work, and invest locally.

Those selected for leadership roles will be responsible for guiding committee efforts, recruiting volunteers, organizing meetings, and working alongside the organization’s executive director to ensure projects stay on track.

Interested individuals can learn more about the positions and submit an application through the Cape Charles Main Street website. Organization leaders say applicants will be contacted for further discussion and potential interviews.