Cape Charles Main Street releases 2024 Commemorative Christmas Ornament – The Cape Charles Memorial Library

Since 2019, Cape Charles Main Street has released an annual Christmas ornament of an iconic structure in Cape Charles to celebrate the town’s historic and coastal character. These ornaments are created by the same company that makes ornaments for the White House! They come beautifully gift-boxed with descriptive cards telling the story of each memorable structure.

This year we are thrilled to announce our 2024 limited edition ornament as the Cape Charles Memorial Library. The building located at 201 Mason Avenue is a beautiful limestone structure with a grand Neoclassical style interior and exterior. It was constructed to house the Farmers and Merchants Trust Bank, which opened in 1922.

Today, the building serves as the Cape Charles Memorial Library. The library’s journey began in 1919 when it was initially established in a private home at 501 Tazewell Ave. in honor of those who served in WWI. In 1926, the library relocated to the vacated First Presbyterian Church building at 500 Tazewell Ave., which is now the Civic Center, before finally settling into its current location at 201 Mason Avenue where the plaque commemorating those WWI veterans is on display.

These ornaments will be available at select merchants throughout Cape Charles. You can also purchase the ornaments from the Cape Charles Main Street website today: https://capecharlesmainstreet.com/shop/.