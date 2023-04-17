The Town of Cape Charles recently launched a new online bill payment option for its customers. Through a partnership with doxo, residents of Cape Charles can now pay any bills online, from this page here. They are now able to use multiple payment methods (debit card, credit card, ACH), and can make payments for free via their bank account, saving customers a meaningful amount of money that they can then put back into the local community.

For those interested in utilizing this new service, they can go to https://www.capecharles.org/ and find the “Pay My Bill” option on the home page. They can also go to www.doxo.com to get started.

“We are excited to partner with the Town of Cape Charles to provide them with a simple, secure and best of all, free way for their customers to pay their bills,” said Liz Powell, Head of Communications at doxo.

doxo was founded on the simple idea that it should be easy and more secure to pay all your bills through a single account. doxo provides users with a secure, consistent way to organize and pay all their bills with a single login, on any device, using any payment method they need—bank account, credit card, debit card, or Apple Pay. All of doxo’s more than 8M users are able to pay 120,000+ billers in the doxo network, making doxo the largest bill pay network nationwide.