In accordance with Governor Northam’s Executive Orders 53 and 55, and the Town of Cape Charles Declaration of Local Emergency dated March 30, 2020; the Cape Charles Town Council adopted Ordinance 20200416 on April 16, 2020, temporarily closing short-term rental operations in the Town of Cape Charles in order to protect the public health and safety by preventing the further spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). This action was taken pursuant to Code of Virginia § 15.2-1102 which authorizes municipalities to take necessary and desirable action to protect the public health, safety and general welfare of its residents. This ordinance is effective immediately and unless rescinded or extended by the Town Council shall continue in effect as long as the restrictions imposed by Governor Northam remain in place.

Exceptions to this ordinance are 1) timeshares, as defined in Code of Virginia § 55.1-2200, and similar occupancies by an individual(s) having an ownership interest in the property, provided such properties are not rented to short-term tenants; and 2) any occupancy of a short-term rental by an individual(s) required by state or federal order to quarantine-in-place, provided that (a) the short-term rental was occupied by such individual(s) prior to the adoption of this ordinance, and (b) the owner or occupant provides the Town Manager or Police Chief with suitable evidence or explanation of the need for the quarantine.

All other short-term rentals (Hotels, B&Bs, Air B&Bs, etc.) are covered by this ordinance.

Any person or entity who fails to comply with the provisions of this ordinance shall be guilty of a Class 3 misdemeanor which carries fines up to $500 per offense. Each day of violation shall constitute a separate offense.