Cape Charles fugitive believed to have stolen car overnight and escaped

Cape Charles Police released the following press release Wednesday afternoon regarding Tuesday evening’s high speed chase:

“At approximately 6:30 pm on August 29, 2023, the Eastville police department identified a black SUV speeding through their jurisdiction (73 mph in a 55 mph zone) and they attempted to issue a citation. However, the driver of this vehicle fled the scene heading south, and the Eastville police gave chase. As this vehicle approached Stone Road the Cape Charles Police Department was notified.

“The CCPD located the vehicle moving at high speed and attempted to intercept. The vehicle proceeded west on Mason Avenue, turned right onto Peach Street, and then entered Central Park at its south node. Noting the severe danger posed by this driver, the Cape Charles Police Officer in pursuit used his own vehicle to force the fleeing vehicle into a tree in Central Park, ending the pursuit. This officer’s quick reaction very likely saved lives.

“There was no significant damage to the Park, nor were there any injuries to either the police officer, or to the driver and the other three passengers in the fleeing vehicle. However, the driver immediately fled the scene on foot. The passengers were briefly detained and then released.

“An extensive search for the driver was initiated. The Northampton County Sheriff’s department, the Accomack County Sheriff’s department, the Virginia State Police, and the Eastville PD all assisted the CCPD in this incident, which included a sector-by-sector search of the Cape Charles Historic District, lasting into the early morning hours of August 30.

“Early morning on August 30, a local vehicle was identified as stolen (it was unlocked with keys left inside), and the CPD believes the suspect has now left Cape Charles and warrants have been issued for his arrest. A notice to residents was issued at 8:45 am to advise that they could resume their normal activity.

“The original vehicle involved in this incident was reported stolen in New Jersey. Please note that since this incident is still under active police investigation, no further details will be offered at this time. Residents are asked to please not spread unverified information, and to report any firsthand details they may have witnessed directly to the Cape Charles Police Department.”