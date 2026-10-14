Cape Charles draft plan proposes new streets, waterfront access and mixed-use development at old rail yard

A draft master plan for Cape Charles’ former railyard and harbor area proposes extending downtown toward the waterfront with new streets, housing, businesses, parks and a public harbor walk.

The October 10 public review draft covers approximately 54.86 acres within town limits. It outlines a long-term approach to redevelopment intended to connect the historic downtown with the harbor while protecting commercial fishing and other working waterfront activities.

The document is a conceptual planning framework. Individual projects would require additional planning, funding, property agreements and applicable approvals before construction.

One of the central recommendations is extending Peach Street toward the harbor as the primary connection between downtown and the redevelopment area. The proposal calls for coordination with the Virginia Department of Transportation and affected property owners to determine the route, engineering requirements and funding.

The plan also proposes extending Strawberry Plaza toward the waterfront as a pedestrian-only connection to a new linear park. The former railroad corridor would become a public space for walking, bicycling, recreation and community gatherings, subject to an agreement transferring railroad property to the town.

A continuous public boardwalk would link the harbor, Strawberry Plaza and the public beach. Additional waterfront improvements could include overlooks, seating areas, public gathering spaces and a market and event pavilion.

Future development would combine housing with businesses and other uses intended to complement downtown and the harbor. The draft identifies opportunities for upper-story residences, cottages, townhomes and other housing, along with neighborhood-serving shops, restaurants and marine-support businesses.

Proposed design guidelines would address building height, size, materials and placement, with an emphasis on protecting waterfront views and reflecting Cape Charles’ architectural character.

The draft also addresses the future of “the Hump.” Its guiding principles describe retaining the structure and potentially repurposing it for pedestrians, bicycles and golf carts. However, the implementation recommendations call for a feasibility study examining continued vehicle use, conversion to other modes of travel and realignment. That study would consider emergency access, engineering, maintenance responsibilities and long-term costs.

Protecting the working waterfront is another major priority. The plan calls for public access and recreational improvements that preserve commercial fishing, maritime industries and the harbor’s economic function.

Flood-prone areas, shoreline buffers and other environmentally sensitive land would help form a connected system of parks, trails and stormwater facilities. The draft recommends exploring living shorelines, habitat restoration and other measures to improve resilience.

Implementation would require changes to town planning documents, zoning and development standards, along with coordinated public and private investment. Potential funding sources identified for evaluation include grants, developer contributions, partnerships and municipal borrowing. The draft recommends preparing preliminary cost estimates and matching priority projects with appropriate funding sources.

The plan also proposes recruiting businesses that support a year-round economy, including marine services, seafood and aquaculture businesses, retail, hospitality, arts and cultural uses. A possible storefront program would allow entrepreneurs to test businesses through short-term leases.

The draft draws on public workshops, surveys, stakeholder interviews and steering committee meetings. It anticipates redevelopment occurring incrementally as funding, market conditions and partnerships allow, rather than through a single construction schedule.