Cape Charles delays beach closing

According to a post on the Cape Charles Town website, the beach closure, which was originally set to occur after Labor Day, has been posptoned.

The Town attended a pre-construction meeting for the Kings Creek Dredging project with the contractor (Michels Construction), Northampton County, and the A-NPDC (Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission). The contractor informed us that they were able to revise their initial mobilization staging area, delaying their need to access the public beach by two weeks. Therefore, the first partial beach closure required for this project will now begin on September 25th.

This initial area of closure will include all areas north of the Madison Avenue entrance. For safety reasons, only authorized personnel will be permitted within the work zones. Note that as the project proceeds, the closed area will continue to grow and move south. The town will provide additional notices as the project area expands.

Residents and visitors are free to continue normal use of all beach areas that remain open.