Cape Charles won in a big way in Virginia Living Magazine’s Best of Coastal Virginia 2020.

Virginia’s Cape brought home 27 different ‘Best of’ awards chosen by the readers of the magazine.

The Cape Charles Main Street Association held an awards ceremony to celebrate the occasion Monday night at Strawberry Plaza. Below are pictures from the event.



Best Jewelry Store – Moonrise Jewlery. Pictured with Mayor Smitty Dize is Meredith Lusk.

Best Landscape Design Company – Jeff Klingle Design. Pictured from left to right are Laurie, Halsey and Jeff Klingle.

Best Bed and Breakfast – Bay Haven Inn. Pictured are Jim and Tammy Holloway

Hook at Harvey – Tim and Melanie Brown

Best Hotel – Hotel Cape Charles. Pictured from left to right are Jawn Dolph, David and Kathryn Gammino

Best Park – Cape Charles Central Park. Pictured is Joan Natali

Best Real Estate Company – Blue Heron Realty. Pictured are Rudy, Marlene Cree, Montagne Cree and Mike Killibrew.

Best Art Gallery – At Altitude Gallery. Pictured are Christine and Gordon Campbell.

Best Tourism Attraction – Cape Charles Beach. Pictured is Cape Charles Town Manager John Hozey.

Best Historic Theater – Palace Theater. Pictured are Lyla, MaryAnn Roehm and Clelia Sheppard.

Cape Charles Town Manager John Hozey accepts the award for the best Marina for Cape Charles Harbor.

Best Wedding Venue – The Oyster Farm. Pictured is Tiffany Mohr.

Best Hiking or Biking Trail – Kiptopeke State Park. Pictured is Josh Mazzatenta.

Best Golf Course – Bay Creek. Pictured is Matt Haggler.

Best Seafood Restaurant/Outdoor Dining – The Shanty. Pictured Mike Doyle and John Dempster.

Best Book Store – Peach Tree Books. Pictured is BethAnne and Carol Sabo.

Best Consignment Shop – Periwinkles. Pictured is Suzanne Golibart

Best Downtown Shopping – Cape Charles Historic District. Pictured is the Cape Charles Main Street Board Tom Weaver, Mollie Pickron, Bill Stramm, Karen Zamorski, Tammy Holloway, Andy Buckholz, Patty Sepety and Leigh Greer.

Best Ice Cream Shop – Brown Dog Ice Cream. Pictured is Miriam Elton

Best Candy Shop – Cape Charles Candy Company. Pictured are Phillip and Jordan Dail.

Best Bakery – Coastal Baking Company. Pictured is owner Cassie Patel and her son.

Best Bar with the Best Atmosphere – Kelly’s Gingernut Pub. Pictured are Colleen and Gene Kelly

Best Distillery – Cape Charles Distrillery. Pictured are Bill Duncan and Haley Bundick.

Best Cidery – Busky Cidery. Pictured are Danielle Fitzpatrick, korrin Nash and Will & Elle Correll

