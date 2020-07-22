A Cape Charles man who worked as a chef in a popular town restaurant died in an automobile crash on Sunday while driving the Blue Ridge Parkway, according to reports.

John M. Kohler, 35, of Cape Charles, the operator of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

The incident took place south of Waynesboro at Milepost 20.

Kohler was traveling north when his vehicle went into a right-hand curve at a high rate of speed, causing him to lose control, according to the release. The vehicle came to rest on its side and Kohler was ejected.

Kohler grew up in the area and had been the chef at Ambrogia Caffe in Cape Charles since this spring.

“In just a few months, he made a huge impact as an extremely talented and creative chef,” the restaurant posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

.