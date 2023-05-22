Cape Charles, VA. – Virginia Living just announced its twelfth annual Best of Virginia issue which highlights nearly 1,500 winners across five regions of Virginia. Last year more than 56,000 people voted. This year a staggering 460,000 ballots let us know the finest places to eat, shop, work, and play.

“Best of Virginia is all about championing small businesses, the heart and soul of our town. Year after year, our list of winners shows that they have the support of our tight-knit Cape Charles community” said Karen Zamorski, Executive Director for Cape Charles Main Street.

Congratulations to our winners: Bailey’s Bait and Tackle, Bay Haven Inn, Busky Cider on the Bay, Cape Charles Brewing Co., Cape Charles Distillery, DeadRise Pies, The Historic Palace Theatre, Hook @ Harvey, Kiptopeke State Park, LOVEworks in Cape Charles, Mimosa Barn, Peach Street Books, Periwinkles Consignment Boutique, Seagrass Floral & Apothecary, Shanty, Blue Heron Realty Co., Chatham Vineyards on Church Creek, and Eastern Shore Dog.

