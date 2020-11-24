Following the Town’s decision to cancel holiday events in Cape Charles, the business community banded together to have holiday promotions during the Christmas season.

Mason Avenue Businesses will have extended hours until 8 pm every Friday from November 27th until December 18th. Each night will feature different sales, promotions, giveaways, music, carriage rides, and other fun and festive activities for the entire family.

“As we navigate COVID during the holidays shop with us in a safe and festive small town,” said Mandi Mears with Munchkins Boutique. “Don’t miss out on this holiday promotion and shop local this season!”

All CDC and Virginia guidelines will be enforced by individual businesses.

November 27th is fast approaching and we are adding additional promotions daily. Check out our Facebook Event for more updates. https://www.facebook.com/events/1132383183845071/

Current promotions include:

* “Pick your own discount” up to 25% for BW Jewelers. Plus specials all around the store.

* Voiajer will have black Friday 3 hour blitz sale with buy one get one half price. As well as additional sale items.

* Bayside Kids will have locals discount of 20% off storewide every Friday and also running a gift card special and select larger markdowns and come back coupons good for the month of January

* Ambrosia will offer our special holiday fettuccine and paired glass of wine for $25

* With every purchase at Love Letters you will receive a Scout Shopper & 20% off all women’s and children’s clothing.

* 76 West will have pop up shops

* Carriage rides down Mason Ave with a donation

* Cape Charles Candy will have 25% all Christmas items plus a 10% off your next purchase coupon * Eastern Shore Custom Carts will have $25 cart rentals

.