Virginia Living just announced its tenth annual Best of Virginia issue which lists more than1,500 winners from the magazine’s Readers’ Survey, conducted in January. Nearly 53,000 people voted in 111 categories, covering the best in Living & Recreation, Food & Drink, Shopping, and Services across the Commonwealth.

“I never thought we would beat last years’ 27 wins but bringing home 34 this year is just unbelievable,” said Karen Zamorski, Executive Director, Cape Charles Main Street. “Each winner truly represents the highest quality products, top notch customer service and unforgettable experiences that locals and tourists alike can expect when they visit Cape Charles,” Zamorski says.

Winners include: Ambrogia Caffe & Enoteca, At Altitude Gallery, Bay Creek Resort & Club, Bay Haven Inn of Cape Charles, Blue Heron Realty Co., Brown Dog Ice Cream, Buskey Cider on the Bay, Cape Charles Beach, Cape Charles Brewing Co., Cape Charles Candy Company, Cape Charles Coffee House, Cape Charles Distillery, Cape Charles Historic District, Cape Charles Town Harbor & Marina, Central Park, Chatham Vineyards on Church Creek, Coastal Baking Co., Dead Rise Pies, Eastern Shore Dog, Gull Hummock Gourmet Market, Historic Palace Theater, Hook@Harvey, Hotel Cape Charles, Jeff Klingel Landscape, Kelly’s Gingernut Pub, Kiptopeke State Park, Lemon Tree Gallery and Studio, Moonrise Jewelry, Parham Architecture & Historic Restoration, Peach Street Books, Periwinkles Consignment Boutique, Sea Grass Floral & Apothecary, The Oyster Farm Seafood Eatery and The Shanty.

About Cape Charles Main Street: Cape Charles Main Street is a 501c3 organization dedicated to revitalization efforts for the Town of Cape Charles as a designated Virginia Main Street Community.

