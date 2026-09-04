Cape Charles breaks ground on new municipal building

Cape Charles officials broke ground Thursday morning on a new municipal building that will bring the town’s administrative offices, police department and council chambers together under one roof.

The ceremony was held at the corner of Fig Street and Randolph Avenue, where the approximately $6.2 million facility will be constructed. Completion is anticipated in about 14 months.

Capital Projects Manager Bob Panek said the project has been under development for about five years, although town officials noted that discussions about replacing the existing municipal building date back to 2008.

“We do this about every 100 years,” Panek joked, noting that the town’s current municipal building was constructed around 1930.

Mayor Adam Charney called the groundbreaking an exciting milestone for town employees, who have been working from multiple locations. Administrative operations were moved temporarily to space at Trinity United Methodist Church.

“Congratulations, you’re finally getting your building,” Charney said. “This has actually been promised to this town since 2008.”

Town Manager Rick Keuroglian described the groundbreaking as a historic occasion and said the new building will allow Cape Charles to provide services more efficiently while preparing for future growth.

“Today, we begin bringing our town family back together under one roof,” Keuroglian said. “This new municipal center will provide a home for our administrative staff, our police department and our Town Council chamber.”

Keuroglian said the building’s design reflects the town’s organizational values of community engagement, accountability, professionalism and excellence. Its architecture will also pay tribute to the railroad stations that played an important role in Cape Charles’ history.

Located near the entrance to town, the site was selected for its visibility, accessibility and ability to meet the community’s long-term needs.

“The municipal center is built for you,” Keuroglian told residents. “It is designed to help us serve our residents more effectively, efficiently and professionally for decades to come.”

The Cape Charles Town Council awarded the $6.22 million construction contract⁠ to Norfolk-based Hoy Construction in June. HBA Architecture designed the facility, while Davenport Financial assisted the town in developing its financing plan.

David Smith, a principal with HBA Architecture, said he has visited Cape Charles since he was 14 and was particularly interested in pursuing the project.

“I was very grateful that the town selected us and entrusted us with this important project,” Smith said. “Congratulations to the town for reaching this milestone.”

Vincent Giovanelli of Hoy Construction said the company pursued the project aggressively after being invited to bid and is eager to begin work.

“We were super excited to be here today and even more excited for, in 14 months, to see everybody out here to cut the ribbon,” Giovanelli said.

Keuroglian also recognized Panek, who is preparing to retire after overseeing the project through years of planning.

“This is one project that he was committed to through the end,” Keuroglian said. “I’m so grateful for Bob and his vision.”

Mayor Charney, Vice Mayor Andy Buchholz and council members Tara Ashworth, Ken Butta, Paul Grossman, Tammy Holloway and Clayton Newman participated in the ceremony.

“If all goes according to plan, approximately 14 months from now, we will be gathering once again,” Keuroglian said. “But that time, not to break ground, but to cut a ribbon and welcome our community into its new municipal center.”