Cape Charles awarded $75,000 for revitalization of Strawberry Street Plaza

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced over $690,000 in Virginia Main Street (VMS) and Community Business Launch (CBL) grants for 16 projects across the Commonwealth. The funded projects will revitalize historic commercial districts.

Cape Charles received $75,000 for a VMS Downtown Investment Grant (DIG) to upgrade Strawberry Street Plaza with new commercial umbrellas, ADA-compliant picnic tables and upgraded electric and wayfinding signage to direct visitors to the town parking behind the back entrance to the plaza. “The upgrades to this space will allow residents and visitors to get so much more from this space,” said Karen Zamorski, Executive Director of Cape Charles Main Street. “With the proposed upgrades, the space will allow people to share grab & go food, enjoy a cornhole game or an ice cream treat while relishing the shade the new space will provide,” Zamorski continued.

The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) administers these programs.

“Downtowns and small businesses are the heart and soul of so many communities across the Commonwealth, and my administration recognizes the importance of supporting strong entrepreneurial ecosystems in our downtown districts,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

The work at Strawberry Street Plaza will be begin soon with the tables being added first. The shade, electrical upgrades and wayfinding signage will take place over the winter/spring and be completed before the 2025 season.