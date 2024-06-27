Cape Charles and Onancock receive downtown revitalization grants

Funding will support creating and expanding small businesses, revitalizing downtown districts and filling vacant storefronts

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday over $690,000 in Virginia Main Street (VMS) and Community Business Launch (CBL) grants for 16 projects across the Commonwealth. The funded projects will revitalize historic commercial districts and create and expand small businesses.

The Cape Charles Main Street received $75,000 for their Meet Me In The Plaza project. Onancock Main Street received $33,500 for Project Uplift.

“Downtowns and small businesses are the heart and soul of so many communities across the Commonwealth, and my administration recognizes the importance of supporting strong entrepreneurial ecosystems in our downtown districts,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “By investing in our small business communities and historic downtowns, we are growing local economies and ensuring that Virginia is open for business.”

The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) administers all three programs, and the funding is utilized to support small business creation and expansion, as well as the revitalization of historic downtown and Virginia Main Street districts.