Cao and Cotter-Smasal winners in Primary Races

Voters both locally and statewide have chosen opponents in the November election.

Military veteran Hung Cao will face incumbent Democrat and former Governor Tim Kaine in a statewide race.

In House District 2 Missey Cotter-Smasal easily defeated Virginia Beach attorney Jeremiah “Jake” Denton and will take on incumbent Republican Jen Kiggans.

Kiggans flipped the seat from Democrat to Republican in the 2022 congressional election. The second district narrowly voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election but Kiggans defeated Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria in 2022..

In the Democratic Primary in Accomack County, Missy Cotter Smasal received 814 votes constituting 80.2% of the votes cast. Jake Denton received 201 votes or 19.8% of the votes cast.

In the Democratic Primary in Northampton Smasal received 377 votes or 69.3% of the votes cast with Denton receiving 167 or 30.7% of the votes cast..

In the Republican Primary in Accomack Hung Cao received the lion’s share of the votes with 543 or 59.6% of the total. The other four challengers split up the remaining 40% of the votes cast.

In the Republican Primary in Northampton, Cao received 235 or 66.01% of the total votes cast. His opponents split the remaining votes.