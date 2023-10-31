Candidate profiles for District 9 School Board Race

Our candidate profile series looks at the District 9 School Board contest between incumbent Malcom “Pep” White and challenger Alex Vargas.

Malcom “Pep” White is seeking to retain his current seat on the Accomack County School Board

White, who was born and raised in Accomack County is a graduate of Arcadia High School and his wife, Sandra, graduated from Nandua High School.

Both of their children are Nandua graduates.

White holds degrees in business administration and information technology from Eastern Shore Community College, where he has been employed for 21 years.

White is a military veteran.

White is being challenged by Alex Vargas.

Vargas was born in Ft. Lauderdale, FL and moved to Accomack County at age eleven in 1998. He attended, and graduated from, Mary N. Smith Middle and Nandua High, where he competed on the football, baseball, and wrestling teams, as well as the chess club.

Vargas holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Christopher Newport University, and is a proven leader in his field, with a 12-year career in software engineering. Presently working at a senior level on the video player team at Fubo, one of the leading Internet TV streaming companies, he routinely solves complex problems and contributes on innovative projects that deliver value to over 1 million subscribers.

But Vargas’ commitment goes beyond his professional endeavors. He is a devout Christian, leading musical worship at a thriving church in Exmore. His proficiency in a range of instruments, including guitar, drums, bass guitar, and piano, is a testament to his passion for music, worship, and providing value to the community around him.