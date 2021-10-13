Melvin Burton, longtime employee of the Northampton County Public Schools, was honored at halftime of the Northampton football victory over West Point October 11, 2021.

NHS created an award, the NHS Melvin Burton Service Award, to honor Mr. Burton’s incredible service to the NHS Yellow Jackets.

Mr. Burton has been a living example of service to the Yellow Jackets. Recently recognized for 40 years of service to NCPS, Mr. Burton has served 34 years as a bus driver, 22 years as a custodian, and 14 years as the head custodian at NHS.

Mr. Burton is pictured with his lovely wife Alison.

