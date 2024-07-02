Burn Ban extended for Accomack County

Accomack County is extending its spring burn ban.

In accordance with Accomack County Code, Article II, Section 42-29, County Administrator Mike Mason has declared a suspension of burning due to the dry conditions, which could create a threat to life and property in the County. This suspension of burning applies to and prohibits ALL opening burning within Accomack County’s jurisdiction only. This suspension is effective immediately and will continue until conditions change.

Campgrounds and agriculture activities exempted.

Any violation of the Accomack County Open Burning Ordinance is punishable as a Class 1 Misdemeanor, which may result in confinement in jail for not more than twelve (12) months and a fine of not more than Two Thousand Five Hundred Dollars ($2,500.00), either or both.

Questions regarding this announcement may be directed to the Accomack County Administration Office at (757) 787-5700.