Budget stalemate resolution in sight

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A compromise deal on a state budget is likely to be reached in the next few days, a bipartisan group of Virginia lawmakers who have been leading this year’s drawn-out negotiations said Wednesday.

“I’m quite sure we’re going to have a deal,” said Democratic Sen. Janet Howell. “Probably by the end of this week.”

Her Republican counterpart, Del. Barry Knight, agreed.

“We’re all working as hard as we can on that. Nobody’s stalling anybody,” he said.

Knight, Howell and Howell’s Senate Finance and Appropriations co-chair, George Barker, spoke with reporters after a joint meeting of their respective committees in Richmond. They declined to share the framework of the potential agreement or discuss the remaining sticking points in detail but insisted a deal was imminent.

Meanwhile, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin signaled that he’s open to a compromise plan that would include one-time taxpayer rebates but not the permanent tax cuts he’s been seeking.

Both the Accomack and Northampton County Administrations are hoping the budget negotiations will provide funding to off set raises for teachers and county employees.