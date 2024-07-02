Buchannan Subaru presents check for Share The Love Event

Buchannan Subaru in Pocomoke City held a business after hours event this past Wednesday evening. After a brief meet and greet, Robbie Mears, General Manager welcomed those in attendance and said they will be making the presentation of a check for Subaru’s Share the Love event.

Each year Buchannan Subaru takes a portion of each sale and presents a check to a worthy non-profit. This year’s check for $3600 was presented to the MAC Corporation, which offers a variety or programs for seniors. Marsh stated that Buchannan will round up the amount to $4,000.

Those accepting the check for MAC were Paula Erdie, CEO, Vivian Korokany, Chair of the Board, Mike Hedlesky, Marketing Outreach Coordinator, Nancy Walsh, Director of Community for life and Cindy Robinson, Communications Coordinator.

.