Browning wins First Annual Craddockville UMC Men’s Club Chili Cook Off

November 24, 2023
Image

By Bill Sterling

Mary Margaret Browning, left, was the winner of the first annual Chili Cook Off sponsored by the Men’s Club at Craddockville United Methodist Church in honor of the late Richard McDowell, a past member who often brought chili to social functions at the church. Fittingly, the event was held on Veterans Day since McDowell served in the Air Force for 29 years. Browning bested eight cooks in a competition decided by donations from those attending the event, winning an apron depicting her title. Also entering was McDowell’s daughter, Saira, right, who entered her father’s chili recipe. Proceeds from the event will go to fund scholarships for campers at Camp Occohannock on the Bay.

.

