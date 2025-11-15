Browning three peats as Craddockville UMC Chili Champion

November 15, 2025
 |
Image

By Bill Sterling

Mary Margaret Browning, left above, is presented an apron by Jerry Phillips after she won her third Chili Cook-off contest sponsored by the Men’s Club at the Craddockville United Methodist Church.

The event is held in honor of MSgt. Richard McDowell, who served in the U.S. Air Force for 29 years, and veterans. McDowell was a member of the Men’s Club who enjoyed bringing homemade chili to church events.

A new twist was added by a secret taster who judged and commented on the 10 different chili offerings, commending Wayne Shelly, right, for his exceptional chili.

Broadwater Academy

The event raised over $1,200 to support scholarships at Camp Occohannock on the Bay.

 

