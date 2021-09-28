A major country act will be traveling to the Eastern Shore to play a concert this November.

Here is Blake Johnson, owner of the Island House Restaurant and organizer of the Island House’s Annual Oyster Roast benefitting the Navy SEAL Foundation making the announcement live on 103.3 FM WESR from the Woodlands Farm in Nassawadox, the location of this year’s event.

This year is the 10th Anniversary of the popular oyster roast, and will be vastly expanded from previous years with 2,000 tickets up for grabs.

As usual, all you can eat barbecue and oysters will be available for ticket holders. A live auction will be held with great items. All proceeds will go to the Navy SEAL Foundation, which provides support for Navy SEALs and their families. Last year’s Oyster Roast was canceled due to COVID-19, but the event raised over $111,000 at its 2018 event.

A special one day “locals ticket sale” will take place this Friday, October 1 at 11:00 AM at the Island House Restaurant in Wachapreague.

Monday’s full interview with Johnson from the Woodlands Farm can be heard below:

