A line of thunderstorms that moved across Accomack and Northampton Counties Sunday afternoon resulted in a fire at the Broadway Baptist Church in Cashville. Units from Onancock, Tasley, Melfa, Parksley and Wachapreague were called to the scene. Fortunately the fire was limited to the top of the steeple and the Onancock Vol. Fire Company was able to use Ladder 9 to extinguish the blaze within 15 minutes of arriving at the scene. There was no major damage to the sanctuary or any other part of the church.

The storms resulted in some power outages in the area. There were power outages reported in the Greenbush, Parksley and Onancock areas along with a small power outage in Exmore.

