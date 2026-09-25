Broadwater’s Ye named National Merit Semifinalist

Broadwater Academy senior Steven Ye has been named a semifinalist in the 2027 National Merit Scholarship Program, placing him among the top-performing high school seniors nationwide.

Ye, the son of WanLi Ye and HuiXing Huang of Onley, earned the recognition based on his academic performance and results from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. National Merit semifinalists represent approximately the top 1% of high school seniors.

In addition to his academic achievements, Ye leads Broadwater’s Youth Civics and Leadership Club, formerly known as Model General Assembly, and has been elected to serve as the 2027 Youth Governor.

Ye is also a standout track and field athlete. He has won multiple state championships in the discus and shot put.

“This recognition reflects Steven’s exceptional ability, dedication, and his contributions to the intellectual life of our school,” said Broadwater Academy Head of School Fran Ryan. “Our entire school community is extremely proud of this outstanding achievement.”

As a semifinalist, Ye will have an opportunity to advance in the National Merit Scholarship competition and compete for scholarships that will be awarded later in the academic year.

Broadwater Academy is a pre-K through 12 school in Exmore serving students on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.