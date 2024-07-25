Broadwater’s Whitaker chose to score AP exams

July 25, 2024
Michelle Whitaker

In June, Broadwater Academy faculty member Michele Whitaker traveled to Salt Lake City at the invitation of the College Board to score AP exams.

Michele Whitaker, was chosen by the College Board to join other educators from around the world to perform the scoring of the Advanced Placement examination in English Literature and Composition. She traveled to Salt Lake City, Utah in June to exchange ideas and experiences with a global network of teachers, faculty, and AP Development Committee members.

AP teachers and college faculty score millions of responses from AP Exams. As a reader, Ms. Whitaker gains an in-depth understanding of the AP Exam so she can better assess her own students’ future work.

Broadwater is proud to have the talent of Ms. Whitaker working with its students. Ms. Whitaker is, like most all Broadwater faculty, active in several aspects of school life. She is also a leader in the Broadwater theater and performing arts programs, a student advisor and advisor to student council. 

Broadwater Academy is the premier learning community on the Eastern Shore of Virginia for pre-K – 12 education.  With a challenging curriculum, talented instructors, and a diverse student body, Broadwater develops the next generation of respectful, civic-minded leaders and productive citizens.

