Broadwater students perform Anastasia The Musical

Pictured: Tommy Ertle sings with the ensemble cast of Broadwater’s performance of Anastasia last week.

Students at Broadwater Academy took center stage last weekend, delivering a standout performance of Anastasia The Musical Youth Edition in front of local audiences.

Performances were held Friday and Saturday evenings, April 24 and 25, at the school’s Fine Arts Center, where BA Stage—the school’s theater program—presented the production with a cast and crew of more than 50 middle and upper school students.

The musical featured several senior performers in leading roles, including Elise Adler, who starred as Anya. Sophia Rader opened the show with a lullaby sung in Russian, a tribute to her Ukrainian heritage that added a personal and emotional touch to the performance. Noah Rudmin and Carly Williams also contributed as part of the senior cast.

Behind the scenes, students played a key role in the production’s success. Seniors Olivia Hamilton, Rheya Patel, and Jocelynn Stevens helped lead the technical crew, managing props and coordinating the run of show.

Broadwater Academy’s theater program produces two major productions each year, offering students the opportunity to showcase their talents both on stage and behind the scenes. Faculty members Tatum Ford, Kalyn Nottingham, Natasha Smoot, and Michele Whitaker oversee the program, directing and designing productions that highlight the school’s growing performing arts program.

Head of School Fran Ryan said the production reflects the continued strength of student involvement in the arts and the collaborative effort required to bring a large-scale musical to life.