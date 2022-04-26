

Sophia Gallivan, President of the Hoof Beats by the Beach 4-H Club was one of five Virginia 4 H delegates selected from over 180,000 members here in the Commonwealth to attend the 2022 National 4-H Conference.

The 2022 National Conference is 4-H’s pinnacle experience for their Civic Engagement and focuses on how young people can engage and impact their community at all levels while personally growing through the process. Additionally, delegates presented various topics effecting 4-H youth nationally to federal officials while in Washington DC including Tom Vilsack Secretary of Agriculture.

Gallivan was amazed at the diversity of issues presented by fellow 4-H delegates. “There are over 6 million youth currently in the 4-H program and I enjoyed interacting with other delegates from as far away as the Mariana Islands in the Pacific,” Gallivan remarked, adding “the Eastern Shore’s agriculture and aquaculture have been amazing to grow up around and sharing that with other kids from all types of communities was fulfilling. I hope more youth on the Eastern Shore come find out the opportunities 4-H can provide.”

Gallivan hails from Bayford and her parents are Ann and Tom Gallivan. In addition to her 4-H activities, she competes in Evening on her horse Beamer, raises Hog Island Sheep and is a member of the Chincoteague Pony Drill Team. She is a Sophomore at Broadwater Academy and is a member of their varsity softball team.

“I really had a great time! We did so much fun stuff! We got to meet the Secretary of Agriculture and talk with other elected officials. One of the roundtables I sat on, we talked about things affecting the forestry industry and much more. I really enjoyed the road trip there and back with the other girls [delegates] and Mrs. Bethany [4-H Agent, Chesterfield, VA]! We went on several outings. We went to several museums and other cool places. I got to meet a lot of 4-Her’s from all over the United States and made a lot of new friends!” –Sophie Gallivan

