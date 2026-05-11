Broadwater Sixth Graders earn Virginia Safe Boating Certification

All sixth grade students at Broadwater Academy have earned their Virginia Safe Boating Certification through a partnership with the Virginia Marine Resources Commission.

Now in its second year, the program provided students with 13 weeks of on-campus instruction during the spring semester led by VMRC staff. Students learned about the basic components of a vessel, safe operation on waterways, and concepts related to marine conservation. The certification is recognized statewide and remains valid for life through the Commonwealth of Virginia.

During the certification ceremony, Head of School Fran Ryan told attendees Broadwater was honored to be the only school in Virginia currently offering the boating education program as part of its curriculum. Ryan also emphasized the school’s connection to the Eastern Shore and the importance of preparing students with skills tied to the region’s maritime heritage and waterways.

Broadwater also partners with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources to offer safe hunting certification programs for students.