Broadwater recognizes Payne for 40 years of service

Exmore, VA- On Wednesday, November 1st, Broadwater Academy recognized the 40 year work anniversary of Eastville’s Mrs. Kathy Payne.

Throughout her career, Mrs. Payne has served in many capacities both inside and outside the classroom, throughout the hallways and playgrounds. She has served throughout three generations of Shore families and has touched thousands of children, parents, grandparents, alumni, and friends of the School. Mrs. Payne currently is the receptionist at School and is the first person to greet anyone who arrives to campus. She is well-known and respected throughout the Shore and is a pillar of the Broadwater community.

Mrs. Payne thrives on the energy and spirit of the youngest Broadwater students and is accepting of all children and parents. Throughout these years of dedication, Mrs. Payne has relied heavily on her faith and belief in the promise of the human spirit exhibited in children. Communities are built on the dedication and exemplary loyalty of individuals like Mrs. Payne.

