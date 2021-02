The Broadwater Academy girls basketball team will play tonight in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association’s State Tournament tonight.

The Lady Vikings will take on top tanked Virginia Academy beginning at 5:30 PM.

The game will be broadcast live on 103.3 FM WESR and will be video streamed on the Eastern Shore Radio Facebook page.

Tonight’s broadcast is sponsored by Mountaire Farms, Dublin Farms, Pep-up, Eastern Shore Custom Carts and Morgan Climate Masters.

