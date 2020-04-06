April 3, 2020 (EXMORE, VA)—In response to the COVID-19 crisis and proclamation by Governor Northam, Broadwater Academy has resumed teaching leveraging remote instruction effective Monday, March 31, 2020, for grades Pre-K through 12.

“Our faculty returned from Spring Break and effectively converted lesson plans for remote instruction to students.” said Julie Badger, Broadwater Academy’s Interim Head of School. “We will continue remote delivery through the end of our school year. Our dedicated team of educators rose to this challenge with unprecedented speed and creativity and they continue to hone delivery methods to ensure that all Broadwater Academy students receive the excellent instruction parents have come to expect from us.”

Remote instruction is also available to other students and families on the Eastern Shore who may be seeking additional instruction or enrichment for the next nine weeks. This program is open to PreK through Grade 10 students on a limited basis.

Please contact Carol Bowen, Director of Admissions at cbowen@broadwateracademy.org or call 757-442-9041 x114 for additional details.

