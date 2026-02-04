Broadwater Academy named to Advanced Placement School Honor Roll

College Board has announced that Broadwater Academy has been named to the 2025 Advanced Placement Program School Honor Roll, earning Bronze distinction. The academy was also recognized as an AP Access Award winner for its efforts to expand participation in Advanced Placement coursework among students from a wide range of socio-economic backgrounds.

The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools whose Advanced Placement programs deliver strong academic results while broadening student access to college-level courses. Schools earn the designation annually based on criteria that reflect a commitment to strengthening college-going culture, increasing opportunities for students to earn college credit, and maximizing college readiness and success.

Broadwater Academy met several key benchmarks for the 2025 recognition. One hundred percent of seniors took at least one AP exam during their secondary school careers. In addition, a high percentage of seniors scored a 3 or higher on at least one AP exam, and 14 percent of seniors completed five or more AP exams.

Although Broadwater is a small independent school, it offers an extensive Advanced Placement program. The academy currently provides 11 AP courses taught by six qualified instructors. Two faculty members have also been selected as AP exam readers within the past two years, a distinction recognizing subject-matter expertise and leadership in AP assessment.

“We are proud of the level of academic rigor that our students pursue in their secondary school careers,” said Megan Fuller, Director of College Counseling and Student Support. “Not only is the level of challenge high, but the supportive aspect of our faculty-student relationships allows students to achieve highly while managing a balanced, teenaged life. We are proud of all their accomplishments in pursuing AP courses and examinations.”

“AP gives students opportunity to engage with college-level work, earn college credit and placement, and build professional career skills they can use no matter what path they choose after high school,” said Trevor Packer, head of the AP program. He added that this year’s honorees demonstrate it is possible to expand access to rigorous coursework while maintaining strong academic performance.

Broadwater Academy serves students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade and is regarded as a leading learning community on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. Through a challenging curriculum, dedicated faculty, and a diverse student body, the school focuses on developing respectful, civic-minded leaders and productive citizens.

College Board’s Advanced Placement Program allows high school students to pursue college-level studies in more than 40 subject areas, each concluding with a rigorous exam designed to build critical thinking, analytical reasoning, and college readiness skills.