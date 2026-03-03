Broadwater Academy Music Educator honored as Guest Conductor for VMEA

Megan Cartwright, Lower School music education instructor at Broadwater Academy, has been selected as Guest Conductor for the Virginia Music Educators’ Association (VMEA) District VIII Honors Choir.

The Honors Choir was formed following auditions of more than 600 student singers from Gloucester, James City, Mathews, Southampton, Surry, Sussex, and York counties. Cartwright was chosen from among distinguished music educators across the Commonwealth to serve in the guest conductor role.

Cartwright is a choral director and prominent music educator on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. She is a graduate of James Madison University and holds a Master of Music Education from Boston University. In addition to her classroom work, she has served in leadership with the Virginia chapter of the American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) as High School Choir Repertoire and Resources Chair.

At Broadwater Academy, Cartwright leads the school’s music program and works closely with students to develop vocal talent and performance skills. Beyond the classroom, she teaches private piano and voice and serves as a music instructor with Arts Enter Cape Charles at the Historic Palace Theatre, where she directs the Shore Singers Community Choir.

School officials said her selection as a VMEA guest conductor reflects her dedication to music education and her continued impact on young musicians both at Broadwater and throughout the region.