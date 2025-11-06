Broadwater Academy educators featured speakers at Virginia Education Conference

Broadwater Academy’s Assistant Head of School Kate Terry and Head of School Fran Ryan were featured speakers on Monday, November 3rd at the Annual Conference of the Virginia Association of Independent Schools in Richmond, VA.

Independent schools remain an important choice for families in all communities. Ms. Terry and Mr. Ryan were invited to speak to education leaders from around the commonwealth about pathways in leadership development supporting independent schools. Ms. Terry has served Broadwater Academy in different capacities for the last seven years. She has taught in schools throughout Virginia and North Carolina. She is currently the Assistant Head of School. Mr. Ryan is in his sixth year as Head of School.

The leadership expertise that Ms. Terry and Mr. Ryan shared focused on their experience strengthening Broadwater’s position in the Eastern Shore community and the independent school community across the region.

Also participating in the professional learning conference were Middle School Teachers Courtney Bundick and Middle School Director, Kathy Custis, Librarian Andrea Misener and Lower School Director, Erica Johnson.

Broadwater is fully accredited with strong commendations by the Virginia Association of Independent Schools (VAIS) and has most recently been recognized by Virginia Living as the best independent school in Eastern Virginia. 42% of the students received tuition assistance as Broadwater seeks to partner with families of diverse needs and talents from up and down the Eastern Shore.