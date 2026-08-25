Broadwater Academy earns Best of Virginia honor for second year

Broadwater Academy will begin its 61st year of serving Eastern Shore students when classes open Aug. 31.

The Exmore independent school also has been named the Best Pre-K–12 School in its region for the second consecutive year by readers of Virginia Living magazine.

Approximately 250,000 votes were cast in the magazine’s 15th annual Best of Virginia competition. The contest recognized 1,680 winners across 112 categories in five regions of the commonwealth.

“Our faculty and staff continue pursuing excellence, partnering with families to ensure that they are experiencing the best educational environment possible,” said Head of School Fran Ryan, who is entering his seventh year leading Broadwater.

Ryan said Broadwater graduates have gone on to become leaders in business, law, medicine and education locally and across the country.

“We are honored to be recognized by Virginia Living and its readers for the work we do with students and student-athletes daily,” Ryan said. “We are excited to welcome families to the 2026-2027 school year, our 61st, in pursuit of greatness with students.”

Broadwater Academy serves students from prekindergarten through 12th grade with an independent-school curriculum emphasizing academics, athletics and civic involvement