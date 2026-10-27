Broadwater Academy collaborates with ESCC to provide guidance for affording college

October 27, 2026
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Broadwater Academy welcomed an Eastern Shore Community College financial aid liaison to campus last week to help parents and faculty navigate the college financial aid application process.

Aurore Barrut discussed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, known as FAFSA, and the College Scholarship Service Profile, commonly called the CSS Profile. She also outlined practices to follow and mistakes to avoid when applying for financial aid and scholarships.

Broadwater Head of School Fran Ryan said the session provided families with an opportunity to receive individualized guidance on college affordability.

“Having expert advice in an individualized setting is so very helpful for our families to make higher education most affordable for their students,” Ryan said.

Preston Ford in Keller

Ryan said Broadwater is committed to helping families access financial aid expertise and scholarship resources as students prepare for college.

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