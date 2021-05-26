Broadband was the dominant theme at Tuesday night’s public hearing on how to spend Northampton County’s American Rescue Plan Act(ARPA) funds.

The Citizens for a Better Eastern Shore were well represented, with several members discussing the need to build out broadband fully.

“600 miles have been built out, which is less than half of what is needed.” said CBES Board Chair Arthur Upshur. “And in addition to help with installation, we need the subsidize the high rates as well.”

CBES Executive Director Donna Bozza agreed.

“I”m not putting down the Eastern Shore Broadband authority, but we have seen no plan to get to 100% coverage,” said Bozza. “We need aggressive leadership now.”

Northampton resident David Boyd discussed his troubles with getting high speed internet at a housing development near Stone Road and Route 13.

“Internet in Cheapside is subsidized for $15 a month, but I can’t get it in my neighborhood which is close to two of the main roads in Northampton County,” opined Boyd. “In neighborhoods like mine where underground wiring is required, it costs approximately 10x more to install. ”

Supervisor Betsy Mapp responded to those clamoring for broadband expansion, explaining they have been spending more to roll out the network, but the providers are having issues with getting materials and manpower to do the actual work.

Supervisor John Coker called it a complicated issue, and said the blame was partly because former Broadband Commissioners did not want to borrow enough money.

“Chairman Leatherbury and I vetted the new commissioners and made sure that wasn’t a sticking point for them,” he added.

Robert Sabbatini, the ESVA Chamber Executive Director, urged a more deliberate approach.

“These funds are a one-time cash infusion, a once in a lifetime opportunity, and should be invested in areas that will bring a future return to our citizens,” said Sabbatini. “The funds do not need to be obligated until December 31, 2024, take your time and let’s make prudent decisions that will raise the overall wealth of our community.”

