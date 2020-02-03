The northbound lane of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel from the fourth island to the Eastern Shore will be closed starting Thursday, February 6. This section of the old trestle will be repaved between now and Memorial Day. Motorists will be facing two way traffic. Regular northbound traffic will be routed to the southbound span and will be two way.

From the opening of the Bridge Tunnel in 1964 until the new parallel span was complete, the bridge was two lane and traffic was two way on across its 17 mile length. When the parallel span was completed, it resulted in fewer accidents on the bridge.

Bridge Tunnel CEO Jeff Holland said that the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel has one of the most hostile environments of any bridge in the country an that proactive maintenance is the only way to keep the bridge safe.

According to Bridge Tunnel officials no passing will be permitted on the two way traffic area of the bridge. Motorists should allow a little extra time to make the crossing until Memorial Day.

