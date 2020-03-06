Samuel Outlaw Blacksmith Shop

A group called the Brewers Association, a not-for-profit trade association dedicated to small and independent American brewers has included the opening ceremony at the Samuel D. Outlaw Blacksmith Shop in Onancock as a recipient of one of its 2020 Diversity and Inclusion Event Grant awards. Black Narrows Craft Brewery in Chincoteague will partner with the Outlaw Museum Grand Opening Organization to brew a collaboration beer for the grand opening. The community event celebrates the history of the Samuel D. Outlaw Blacksmith Shop a post-slavery era staple in Onancock. Outlaw who ran the shop for over 70 years forged a way of life in the community in the face of racism, segregation and Jim Crow. The ceremony is scheduled for May 30.

Outlaw ran the shop on Boundary Ave in Onancock from the late 1920s until 1996. Since then the shop remained as it was when he left with his original tools still in place. The Samuel D. Outlaw Blacksmith Shop is the only original in-tact Blacksmith shop still in existence in Virginia.

.