Brave youngsters and adults jump in frigid waters for 16th annual Polar Duck Dip

By Bill Sterling

Camp Occohannock’s 16th Annual Polar Duck Dip was held on Saturday, Jan. 20 with over 20 brave youngsters and adults jumping into the frigid waters. These brave folks also helped to raise money to support the ministry of camp. The camp had set a goal of $50,000 to help future projects – like finishing the two Super Cabins among the plans for 2024. Camp Director Joel Coleman, put out the challenge that he would jump into the water in a funky chicken costume when $40,000 was raised. The total now stands at approximately $33,000. Along with the dip, the camp had an online auction with the help of Zeb Barfield. The fund drive is still underway, and it is not too late to support the camp. For more information on the camp or to donate, go to www.ootbay.org or call 757-442-7836.