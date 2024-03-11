Bozza speaks to CBA

March 11, 2024
Donna Bozza, left, was the guest speaker of the Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen’s Association in February.

Bozza, the executive director for Citizens for a Better Eastern Shore, said the non-profit organization was founded in 1988 to “inform, engage and empower” local citizens to promote open government and community involvement. The organization has never missed publishing a monthly newsletter providing information and in-depth analysis on a broad range of issues that impact the Shore. Bozza also told the members how her faith journey helped through difficult times and made her a stronger individual.

At right Is Jerry Phillips, president of the ESCBA, a group that meets the fourth Tuesday of each month to promote ethical decisions and Christian principles in all business dealings. For more information on the ESCBA, contact Phillips at [email protected].

